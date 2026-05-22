50 Cent Expands GUnity Business Lab In Houston, Plans To Reach More Students

50 Cent is teaching Houston ISD students how to build successful businesses through his GUnity Business Lab.

50 Cent is expanding his GUnity Business Lab program that provides high school students with business skills and mentorship.

The rapper and entrepreneur launched the program in partnership with Houston ISD, selecting over 100 students from six high schools to participate in a year-long curriculum.

Students learn how to start a business, run operations, and manage finances.

The program culminates in the Hustle Tank competition at NRG Arena, where students pitch their business ideas directly to 50 Cent and a panel of Houston judges for seed funding and mentorship opportunities.

“Some of them don’t have both parents in the household,” 50 Cent said in an exclusive interview. “You know, I had that in my background and experience, so I can relate to them on that level. I mean, it just makes it easier for me to communicate with them.

“I have every reason why you would not be successful in my background. So, it’s like I don’t care what you say to me.”

The program connects students with mentors and coaches who guide them through the business development process.

Students say the experience is changing how they see themselves and their future.

The GUnity Business Lab focuses on teaching students practical communication and daily living skills as they develop their business concepts.

The program offers students something many lack: confidence and belief in their own potential. By connecting them with real entrepreneurs and providing hands-on experience, the initiative is breaking down barriers and showing Houston’s youth that entrepreneurship is within reach.

“Yeah, it’s exciting like for me, and I want to make it bigger,” 50 Cent said. “You know, and Houston is the right place for it.”

Since moving to Houston, 50 Cent has become deeply invested in the community.

He’s partnered with the Houston Rockets and Texans on sports initiatives, brought Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need, and now he’s focusing on the next generation of entrepreneurs.