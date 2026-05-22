Nicki Minaj Brings Star Power To Elon Musk’s Failed Rocket Launch

Nicki Minaj shows up at Elon Musk’s Texas rocket launch, signaling a major shift in how hip-hop and politics are colliding in 2026.

Nicki Minaj showed up at Elon Musk’s Texas rocket launch, making a surprise appearance Thursday at Starbase for SpaceX’s attempted Starship launch, and she wasn’t just there as a casual observer.

She wore a custom Starship T-shirt that echoed her iconic track “Starships,” called the whole experience “historic,” and got visibly hyped when staffers told her only six minutes remained before liftoff.

“Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity,” the rapper gushed.

The rocket never made it off the ground due to technical issues, but that didn’t stop Nicki from soaking in the energy and trading pleasantries with Musk on X afterward, calling his facility “magical.”

Nicki’s been building something with Trump’s inner circle, and she’s become the cornerstone of a strategy that treats celebrity validation like political currency.

Her alignment with MAGA politics has made her a lightning rod in ways that go beyond typical celebrity endorsements.

Political consultant Alex Bruesewitz confirmed that Nicki and Trump have developed a genuine friendship, with no quid pro quo arrangements or pardon discussions happening behind closed doors.

The rapper’s political transformation started with personal grievances that festered for years.

She felt abandoned by Governor Newsom after swatting incidents targeted her home, but Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stepped in with federal law enforcement connections and private security resources.

That gesture flipped a switch. Nicki went from quietly conservative to publicly MAGA, speaking at the UN about Christian persecution in Nigeria, appearing at the White House for a children’s savings initiative where Trump crowned her “Queen of Rap,” and riding in the Beast with the President himself.

Her frustration with Jay-Z and Barack Obama fueled the pivot, but it was the embrace from the right that made her feel seen in ways the Democratic establishment never did.

Her recent advocacy for voter ID requirements shows she’s not just making appearances. She’s actively pushing policy positions that align with Trump’s agenda.