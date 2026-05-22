Law Student Twerks For Votes In Congressional Bid & Its Working

Shelbie Campbell, a law student and mom of two, is running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District using viral TikTok videos.

A 32-year-old independent candidate is leaning on viral social media videos of her twerking to build momentum for her campaign against incumbent Congressman Shri Thanedar.

Shelby Campbell is a law student and mom of two running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District seat. She’s using TikTok to take an unconventional approach to politics.

Her TikTok videos have gained serious traction, with the candidate unapologetically using dance and humor to connect with younger voters.

“I was just having fun, you know, I’m young and I’m taking advantage of social media,” Campbell said in an interview with FOX 2 Detroit.

When asked if twerking would actually get people to the polls, Campbell didn’t back down.

“I am an ethical person,” she said. “Honestly, like I said, men…we all know how they are. Look at the men that are in power now.”

She’s positioning her campaign as a fresh alternative to traditional politics, arguing that younger representation is needed in Congress. Campbell says she’s got both brains and booty. Beyond the viral videos, she’s a former line worker who’s now pursuing a law degree while raising two children.

“I’m a classy. Am I not? I don’t do OnlyFans like everybody just keeps saying,” Campbell said, addressing critics who’ve questioned her campaign strategy.

Her main opponent is Thanedar, a millionaire businessman and current congressman. Campbell sees a clear contrast between her background and his.

“I just want younger people in office and he’s a millionaire. So, I don’t have that and he does. So, it’s very hard for him to relate to the people,” Campbell said.

Campbell is running as an independent in a district that includes much of Detroit and the surrounding areas.

Her campaign represents a generational shift in how politicians are engaging with voters, particularly younger demographics who spend significant time on social media platforms like TikTok.