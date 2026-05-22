Woman Gets 15 Years For Foolio Murder Plot; Shows No Emotion During Sentencing

Alicia Andrews gets 15 years in prison for her role in Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s coordinated murder plot on his birthday.

Alicia Andrews received a 15-year prison sentence for her role in the June 2024 murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

Andrews was convicted of manslaughter after prosecutors proved she acted as a lookout and tracked the victim before he was ambushed in a Tampa hotel parking lot on his birthday.

The sentencing hearing revealed the devastating impact of the crime on Foolio’s family.

His mother delivered an emotional victim impact statement, describing how her son was “hunted down like a deer in the woods” by multiple assailants.

She emphasized that Andrews’ participation was calculated and deliberate, not accidental involvement.

“Whether she pulled the trigger or not, my son would still be alive today had people not participated in carrying out this plan,” Foolio’s mother said. “A mother lives with instinct and intuition. And mine tells me that this was not ignorance. This was participation. It was calculated. They planned it on my way driving here. Every second, every minute, every hour. They could have changed their mind. They could have turned around. But yet and still, they carried on the plan to hunt my son down like a deer in the woods, like they were hunting. This was loyalty to violence over humanity.”

The prosecution argued for the maximum 15-year sentence, citing the serious nature of Andrews’ participation in what was originally charged as a murder case.

Prosecutors noted that three gunmen opened fire in the hotel parking lot, killing Foolio and injuring three others during his birthday celebration.

Andrews’ defense team argued for a downward departure from sentencing guidelines, claiming she was a relatively minor participant compared to the four other codefendants who faced more serious charges, including potential death penalty cases.

The defense presented eight comparable manslaughter cases in which defendants received significantly lighter sentences, ranging from 5 to 7 years.

The judge ultimately rejected the defense’s request for leniency and imposed the full 15-year sentence. Foolio’s mother concluded her statement by highlighting the permanent damage caused by the crime.

“Every birthday, holiday, and family gathering is now filled with grief. I replay the memories of my son constantly. I think about his laugh, his voice, and the moments we will never get back,” she said.

The 23-year-old showed no visible reaction to the sentence, even as Foolio’s mother delivered a statement that cut through the courtroom silence.

Andrews had been convicted of manslaughter in October 2025, not the first-degree murder charge prosecutors originally pursued, after she claimed she knew nothing about the plot to kill the rapper.

The case centered on a road trip from Jacksonville to Tampa on June 23, 2024, when Foolio was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday.

Andrews testified that she believed the journey was a reconciliation trip with her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, one of four men convicted of first-degree murder in the killing.

Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy were all sentenced to life without parole after a jury rejected the death penalty.

Foolio’s death represented the culmination of a brutal street war that had defined Jacksonville’s rap scene for years.

The rivalry between KTA and ATK crews had claimed multiple lives, and Foolio’s music, particularly tracks like “Who I Smoke,” had intensified the tensions.