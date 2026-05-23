50 Cent Bringing Super Bowl Experience To UFL United Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent’s bringing his Super Bowl halftime experience to the UFL United Bowl championship game in Washington, D.C. this June.

50 Cent is bringing his championship-level stage presence to the nation’s capital this June for the UFL United Bowl halftime show, and he’s already proven he knows exactly what it takes to command one of the biggest stages in sports.

The legendary rapper will perform at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on June 13, with the championship game airing nationally on ABC at 3 P.M. ET, a major moment for the emerging football league as it looks to cement its place in the sports entertainment landscape with one of Hip-Hop’s biggest names.

This isn’t his first time delivering on a massive platform like this.

Back in February 2022, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LVI, performing “In da Club” while hanging upside down during the halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

That performance was part of the first Super Bowl halftime show ever centered entirely around Hip-Hop music, and it won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The experience taught Fif how to navigate massive production, coordinate with other major artists, and deliver a moment that resonates with over 100 million viewers. He’s got the blueprint down.

The UFL is making the event accessible to fans with a limited-time promotion that’s almost too good to pass up.

For the next 50 hours, anyone buying two tickets can grab two additional tickets for just 50 cents each, a clever nod to the rapper’s name that’s already generating buzz.

Tickets start at $19 through Ticketmaster, and according to WJLA, fans who purchase can enter a drawing for on-field passes during the halftime performance.

That’s a chance to be right there when 50 takes the stage.

UFL co-owner Mike Repole emphasized what the championship represents beyond just football.

“The United Bowl is more than a game, it’s a celebration of football, entertainment, and fan culture,” he said, signaling that the league’s vision extends far beyond the field itself.

The DC Defenders, one of the UFL’s most recognizable franchises, call Audi Field home, giving the championship game deep roots in the local community.

With 50 Cent’s track record of delivering unforgettable performances at the highest levels of entertainment, this halftime show is shaping up to be something special.

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