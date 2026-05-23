Drake’s Triple Album Release Rewrites UK Chart Records

Drake becomes the first artist ever to debut three studio albums in the UK top 10 simultaneously.

Drake just rewrote the entire UK chart history by dropping three albums simultaneously and landing all three inside the top 10, something no artist has ever accomplished before.

On May 15, Iceman hit number one, Maid of Honour landed at number six, and Habibti settled at number seven, with the Official Charts Company confirming this historic moment.

The Canadian rapper delivered 43 tracks across the three projects, each one taking a completely different sonic direction to keep listeners guessing about what comes next.

Iceman leans heavily into the rap and Hip-Hop foundations that built Drake’s empire, while Habibti shifts into R&B territory and Maid of Honor embraces dance-music production.

This triple-album move marks Drake’s first major solo output since his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2024, and he’s not holding back on the new records.

Drake takes direct aim at Kendrick, DJ Khaled, and LeBron James throughout the albums, reigniting tensions that have defined Hip-Hop conversation for the past two years.

Iceman becomes Drake’s seventh UK chart-topper and his 17th top 10 album overall, cementing his status as one of the most consistent commercial forces in music.