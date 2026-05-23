Cardi B Claims Tasha K & Husband Had A Plan To Keep Assets Hidden

Cardi B sued Tasha K’s husband, alleging he hid assets to block the collection of her $4M defamation judgment.

Cardi B filed a federal lawsuit against Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, seeking a jury trial and alleging that he and his company, Yelling Entertainment, are hiding assets to prevent her from collecting on a prior defamation judgment.

The defamation battle itself dates back to 2019 when Cardi sued over a campaign of false claims about her health, drug use, and personal life.

A jury sided with Cardi in January 2022, awarding $1.25 million in compensatory damages plus $250,000 for medical expenses, with punitive damages and attorneys’ fees pushing the total past $4 million.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that judgment in March 2023, leaving Tasha K with no escape route through the appeals process.

According to the new filing, Cardi B’s legal team alleges that Tasha K and her husband executed what they’re calling a “personal income and asset diversion scheme” to hide assets and prevent payment.

The lawsuit specifically names fraudulent transfers as the core issue.

The filing alleges several specific transfers. Cardi B’s legal team claims Tasha K transferred her Georgia property from her own name to her husband’s name approximately one month after the original defamation judgment was entered.

The lawsuit also points to the dissolution of Ki Studios after it was stripped of all assets and income-generating capacity, leaving it what the filing describes as a “judgment proof shell.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Tasha K diverted income and earnings through Yelling Entertainment’s accounts and financial structure, which were specifically designed to prevent garnishment by Cardi B.

The 72-page lawsuit covers multiple counts of fraudulent transfer. Cardi B’s legal team argues that the transfers were made with actual intent to delay and defraud her and prevent her from collecting the judgment.

Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2025 and negotiated a payment plan requiring $1.2 million over five years, but that deal didn’t erase the full judgment.

In April 2026, Cardi’s team returned to court, alleging that Tasha K violated the nondisparagement clause at least 25 times across social media platforms.