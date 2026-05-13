Exclusive: Cardi B Wins Big, Federal Judge Slams Tasha K & Lawyer

Cardi B tightened her grip on Tasha K in court after a judge found the blogger in civil contempt.

Cardi B scored another courtroom victory against blogger Tasha K after a federal bankruptcy judge found the controversial media personality in civil contempt for repeatedly violating a court-approved non-disparagement agreement tied to their long-running legal war.

In a sharply worded order filed Tuesday, the court ruled that Tasha K, whose legal name is Latasha Transrina Kebe, violated multiple provisions of a confirmed bankruptcy reorganization plan that barred her from making disparaging public comments about Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and members of her family.

The verdict marks another damaging setback for Tasha K in a feud that has stretched across years and already resulted in Cardi B securing a multimillion-dollar defamation judgment against the blogger.

According to the court filing, the non-disparagement clause prohibited Tasha K and associated parties from publishing or communicating “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory statements” about Cardi B, her relatives or entities connected to the rapper across social media, podcasts, websites and other public platforms.

The judge specifically determined that Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs, identified in the filing as a co-parent of one of Cardi’s children, were protected under the order as “Almánzar Parties.”

Court documents sent to AllHipHop from journalist Dennis Byron of Hip-Hop Enquirer stated that Tasha K did not deny making the posts and broadcasts referenced in Cardi B’s motion. Instead, the blogger argued she had a legal right to make the comments. The court rejected that defense outright, writing that compliance with the confirmed order was mandatory regardless of intent.

The judge found that Tasha K violated the agreement “on no fewer than the occasions identified” across YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok and radio appearances including “The Morning Hustle.”

As part of the ruling, the court ordered Tasha K to at once cease all prohibited commentary and remove offending content from any platforms she controls.

The judge also awarded Cardi B attorneys’ fees and costs connected to monitoring and enforcing compliance with the agreement.

In another stunning wrinkle, the court sanctioned Tasha K’s attorney, Chad T. Van Horn, after citation errors in legal filings were flagged by Cardi B’s legal team. The judge ruled the mistakes failed to meet required legal criteria and imposed additional financial penalties equal to 10% of Cardi B’s reply-related legal award.

The court denied Cardi B’s request for automatic subsequent monetary penalties if additional violations occur, though the judge warned that new sanctions could still be imposed if the behavior continues.

For Cardi B, the ruling reinforces the legal muscle behind a yearslong campaign to stop Tasha K from discussing her family and personal life online. For Tasha K, the rising legal consequences appear not nearly over.