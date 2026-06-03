Chris Brown Targeted Again As Woman Tries To Break Into His House In Latest Incident At Troubled Mansion

Chris Brown’s Tarzana home becomes the latest target as police arrest a woman for trespassing at his property days after a serial intruder was arrested multiple times.

Chris Brown is dealing with yet another security nightmare at his L.A. property, and this time it’s a woman who got caught trying to breach his home.

Police responded to his $3.8 million Tarzana estate on June 2 after receiving a 911 call reporting a female intruder attempting to break in, according to TMZ.

Officers arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody for trespassing, though she never actually made it past the perimeter of the property.

What makes this arrest particularly troubling is the timing. Just days before this woman showed up, a man was arrested at the same property after allegedly hopping the fence and attempting to start a fire on the grounds.

That same suspect was arrested again after being released, then arrested a third time when he returned to the property yet again.

The incident marks the latest in an escalating pattern of security breaches that’s been plaguing the singer’s residence throughout 2026.

The revolving door of arrests at his home has become so frequent that Chris Brown expressed his frustration publicly, calling the pattern exhausting and old.

He’s clearly fed up with his address becoming a magnet for people with obsessive intentions.

The security situation at his Tarzana estate has spiraled into something far more serious than typical celebrity trespassing incidents.

Beyond the recent arrests, his property has been the site of multiple violent confrontations, including a shooting incident outside his home and a security guard being arrested after firing a weapon during an altercation.

These aren’t isolated incidents either. Brown has dealt with break-ins, vandalism, and home invasions at multiple properties he owns across the Los Angeles area, with some incidents involving people who claimed to be obsessed fans.

The pattern of intrusions has become so concerning that Brown cited the past break-ins as a reason to shield his family’s information in legal proceedings, expressing genuine fear for his children’s safety.

Law enforcement has increased patrols around his properties, but the incidents continue to mount.

Whether it’s obsessed individuals, mentally unstable trespassers, or people seeking confrontation, Brown’s home has become a target that requires constant vigilance and police intervention.