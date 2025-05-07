Chris Begs Court To Shield His Family Amid $90 Million Dog Attack Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown urged a judge to keep his deposition sealed in a $90 million lawsuit, citing past break-ins and fears for his children’s safety.

Chris Brown has asked a Los Angeles court to seal his deposition in a $90 million lawsuit filed by his former housekeeper, citing fears that public access to personal details could endanger his children and relatives.

The emergency motion, filed Friday (May 2), seeks a protective order to prevent the release of testimony that includes Brown’s home address and other private information, per InTouch Weekly.

His legal team argued that exposing such data could invite unwanted attention or even danger.

“Mr. Brown has historically had issues with intruders and trespassers on his property, a property at which not only he but also his minor children and other family members spend time,” his attorney wrote. “On one occasion, after having returned from a tour, Mr. Brown came home to a stranger who had broken into and was living in his house.”

The filing continued, “These sorts of targeted break-ins not only constitute an ‘unwarranted annoyance’ but also threaten Mr. Brown’s and his family’s safety.”

According to court documents, Brown’s attorneys also advised him not to answer specific questions during the deposition, including those involving his Social Security number, due to privacy concerns.

The request for confidentiality came after Brown’s former housekeeper’s attorney declined to agree to keep the deposition sealed.

Maria Avila Claims Chris Brown’s Dog Attacked Her

Maria Avila filed the lawsuit in 2021, claiming she was mauled by Brown’s dog Hades while working at his Tarzana home in December 2020.

She alleges Brown was present during the incident but failed to intervene and later directed his security team to get rid of the dog to eliminate evidence.

Brown has denied any wrongdoing. His legal team contends that Avila provoked the dog by teasing or mistreating it.

The court has not yet ruled on whether the deposition will remain sealed. The trial is currently set for February 2026.