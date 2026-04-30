Young Thug Changing His Name ASAP Because Of Epstein Files

Young Thug is ditching his government name, Jeffery, to escape the Jeffrey Epstein connection after the Files went viral.

Young Thug just made it clear he’s done carrying a name that connects him to one of the most notorious figures in modern history.

His government name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, and right now, that’s a problem he’s determined to fix.

The Georgia rapper saw the viral images from the Epstein Files and realized the coincidence was too much to ignore, so he took to social media to announce his decision.

When a post circulated showing disturbing content related to Jeffrey Epstein and the recently released documents, Young Thug responded with pure frustration, telling followers he’s changing his name “ASAP.”

Young Thug says he’s changing his name “ASAP” because of Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/znuLVh5m6b — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) April 30, 2026

The urgency in his message made it clear this isn’t something he’s thinking about casually.

Meek Mill immediately jumped into the conversation, asking his former collaborator what he planned to change it to.

The timing of this decision connects to the massive wave of attention surrounding the Epstein Files, which have dominated conversations across social media and news outlets.

The documents revealed connections between the late financier and numerous high-profile figures, creating a cultural moment that’s impossible to ignore.

This wouldn’t be Young Thug’s first major identity shift in his career.

In 2018, he declared he was changing his name to “Sex,” demonstrating his comfort with reinvention.

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018