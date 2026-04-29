MJ Was An Honorary Crip?

Michael Jackson was a card-carrying Crip if you believe people like actor and comedian Roy began, who tells stories of the pop star’s proximity to street culture.

Roy Fegan set it off. And now we must discuss.

Michael Jackson had one foot in Hollywood but was not shy about Los Angeles street culture. There’s a rumor that MJ was a Crip! When he filmed “Beat It,” he famously brought in real gang members to give the choreography an authentic edge. Years later, the “Bad” video leaned into a similar aesthetic, with actor Wesley Snipes, but very real-feeling environment (I think New York).

OG comedian/actor/producer Roy Fegan added fuel to the fire when he claimed Michael once “threw up the C” in a circle that included alleged members of the Crips. Roy Fegan is best known for his role in The Five Heartbeats and for moving in the same circles as Michael Jackson. He was there. Here is exactly what he said, “Mike threw up the C when all the real gangbangers and Crips were in the circle… some of them were bona fide killers.” He was on the set of “The Way You Make Me Feel.”

Michael was known for immersion. He brought realism into his art. Bringing actual gang members into “Beat It” was about credibility. But for many, MJ was about that life to some extent. It gets fuzzy. He also wore a lot of blue too. Why wouldn’t the set want MJ as an “honorary member” for the ages? I do not know if Fegan is a member, but he seems to be able to speak for them.

There’s no clear cut evidence that Michael Jackson was ever a member, honorary or otherwise, of any gang. But I am thinking they’ll continue to claim him because he was so cool.

And if we’re being honest, there’s something almost poetic about it. The most global pop figure in history understood their power and presence. Say no more.

Here are Fegan’s word from a few years ago.