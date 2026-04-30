50 Cent Sued By Ex-Staffer For Refusing To Help Him Commit Crimes & Hide Assets

50 Cent faces a new lawsuit from ex-staffer Monique Mayers, who claims he fired and harassed her after she refused to help hide his assets.

50 Cent is facing yet another legal battle that exposes a pattern of allegations spanning years, this time from a former staffer who claims she was fired, harassed, and intimidated after refusing to help him hide assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

Monique Mayers worked in senior operational roles across his various business ventures for over a decade before she says the retaliation started, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit details demands that Mayers claims crossed serious legal lines.

She alleges 50 Cent pressured her to hide property in her own name to shield it from creditors while he was going through bankruptcy, and when she refused, he allegedly asked her to file a false police report framing his driver and bodyguard for stealing his car and $600,000 in cash.

She rejected that too, and that’s when things escalated, she says.

After she refused both requests, Mayers claims 50 Cent fired her and then orchestrated a campaign to silence her, including forcing Forbes to retract a feature story about her work.

She’s alleging years of intimidation through texts, calls, and threats designed to keep her quiet about what she witnessed. Her lawsuit seeks damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, plus an injunction to stop the harassment.

50 Cent’s legal team denies everything, calling Mayers a “disgruntled former employee terminated for cause over five years ago” and arguing the lawsuit falls outside the statute of limitations.

They claim when threats were brought to their attention, they encouraged her to contact authorities and proactively reported the matter to law enforcement themselves.

This lawsuit arrives as part of a larger pattern of allegations against the mogul.

His ex Shaniqua Tompkins accused him of assault in court filings earlier this month, claiming he choked her to force her to sign away life rights to her story.

She’s also alleged abuse during her pregnancy and involvement in a 2008 house fire.

Past allegations include 2013 domestic violence charges that he pleaded not guilty to, and in 2024, Daphne Joy accused him of rape and abuse before he sued her for defamation.