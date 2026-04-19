EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Denies Choking Out Ex Over Movie Contract As $1M Lawsuit Over Book Gets Downright Nasty

50 Cent and his ex are locked in a $1M legal battle over life rights, with competing claims of coercion and breach.

50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins are back in court, and this time the $1 million lawsuit over life rights and more salacious details about their relationship keep spilling into public view.

The latest filings show Tompkins pushing back hard against 50’s claims that she broke a life rights agreement, and her response is detailed.

She’s arguing the contract was never legit to begin with, while 50’s side says it’s a straightforward breach tied to her public comments.

But at the center of Tompkins’ defense is a 2005 incident tied to the 50’s film “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” She claims 50 forced her to sign paperwork after a confrontation inside the New York offices of Violator Management, which was handling the rap star’s career at the time.

“When he looked at it and saw that I signed ‘Jane Doe’, he grabbed me by the hair, dragged to the other end of the office, pushed me to the floor and started choking me telling me that he will hurt and embarrass me right there at the offices of Violator Records if I didn’t sign,” Tompkins wrote in her sworn affidavit.

She says the incident ended with a forced signature she claims wasn’t even hers, and she never saw the full agreement or got paid for the movie.

Tompkins’ attorneys are now arguing that later agreements, including the 2007 book deal, were shaped by pressure and fear rather than by actual negotiation.

They claim 50 used repeated threats and financial control to secure compliance, framing the whole thing as more of a gag order than a real contract.

They’re pointing to language allegedly used during disputes, including warnings that she would “suffer,” arguing those words carried weight given what happened in 2005.

50 Cent’s attorneys are rejecting all of this and arguing that the court should focus on the agreement itself rather than on years-old personal allegations.

They’re describing the lawsuit as a straightforward enforcement action, accusing Tompkins of trying to dodge obligations she accepted.

“Although Tompkins’ pleading contains (false) allegations that Jackson threatened force to coerce her into signing a prior agreement, it is not the agreement that is at issue in this action. Tompkins claims (falsely) that a different agreement was signed in 2005 due to allegedly threatened violence. No such allegations are included regarding execution of the [book] Agreement,” 50’s lawyer Lisa Coyle responded.

50s team is arguing the case should focus on whether she violated the agreement by speaking publicly, not on past personal allegations.

They’re also pointing to her recent interviews and reported interest in television opportunities as evidence that she’s trying to profit while ignoring the contract.

They’re suggesting her claims are being raised now as a strategy to avoid liability rather than as a legitimate defense.

50 has also relied on his public statements to reinforce his position that the agreement restricts her ability to tell stories about his life. His team argues those statements reflect enforcement of a valid contract, not evidence of wrongdoing.

“G-Unit has not sued Tompkins because she engaged in protected speech, but rather because she breached a contract which prevented her from engaging in certain speech-related conduct,” Lisa Coyle added.

The case is now sitting in a New York court, where a judge will weigh whether this proceeds as a simple breach or a deeper fight over how the agreement came to exist. The judge’s decision could reshape how life rights agreements are enforced in the entertainment industry.