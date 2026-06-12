Big Tigger Breaks Silence As Wife’s Injury Case Deepens

Big Tigger’s show account liked Alicia Brown’s new statement after she clarified she never directly called him an abuser on social media.

Big Tigger has finally broken his silence, releasing a statement denying the abuse and affair allegations his wife Alicia Brown made public last week, calling everything “false” and asking for privacy as the situation around him gets significantly more complicated.

The statement arrived as police documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that authorities already opened a domestic dispute investigation naming him as the suspect in a May incident involving Brown’s injuries.

In his statement, Tigger addressed the affair allegation directly.

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he wrote.

“Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.” His co-host Francesca Amiker had already denied the affair in her own separate statement, writing that she’s “never had an affair or cheated with a married man,” so both people Brown accused are now on record saying it didn’t happen.

I received a Statement from Big Tigger — who is currently the focus of an alleged domestic dispute investigation following a video posted by his wife alicia of her bruised face with the caption “Someone ask my husband why my face happened”



STATEMENT FROM BIG TIGGER:



I… pic.twitter.com/4IroNjSK1U — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) June 12, 2026

The abuse allegation is a different story. According to TMZ, police documents from a May incident identify Tigger as the suspect in a domestic dispute investigation, with Brown seeking medical treatment for her injuries before law enforcement was contacted.

She was later transported to a hospital, though her injuries weren’t life-threatening. No arrest has been announced and no charges filed, but the investigation is active.

His statement didn’t address the physical injuries directly, instead asking for “grace, privacy, and restraint” as his family works through what he called “this difficult moment.”

Brown had posted a graphic video on June 6 showing her stitched eyebrow and black eye, captioning it: “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.”

She later confirmed in comments that the marriage is ending over his relationship with Amiker. As the story spread, users also resurfaced a 2019 missing persons case involving Brown’s daughter Ailea, who vanished from Reisterstown, Maryland at age 10, with her father publicly stating he believed Brown knew her location.

Brown was also arrested in 2014 for leaving a young child in a vehicle for hours while gambling, as reported by WJLA. She hasn’t responded to either resurfaced allegation.

Tigger closed by invoking his 30-year career and pledging to continue earning the public’s trust, and with a custody battle likely ahead over their year-old son, every next move will be watched closely.