Rick Ross Fires Back At Uncle Murda & 50 Cent After Airport Trolling

Rick Ross fires back at 50 Cent and Uncle Murda after the viral airport photo sparks trolling, and the MMG founder’s response turns deeply personal.

Rick Ross fired back at 50 Cent and Uncle Murda after a viral airport photo put the Miami mogul squarely in the crosshairs of hip-hop’s best trolls.

The shots got personal fast, and Ross made it clear he wasn’t backing down.

The whole thing started when a YouTuber posted photos of someone who closely resembles Rozay sitting in a commercial airport terminal waiting to board a regular flight.

Uncle Murda reacts to Rick Ross offering his kids a free dentist appointment & says he’s not hiding flying commercial like him 👀 pic.twitter.com/9TjGlW3AXd — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 10, 2026

Uncle Murda didn’t waste time mocking Ross over the alleged sighting, posting a video of himself being driven through an airport heading back to New York with a clear message about flying budget like regular people.

Ross took the bait and fired back hard.

He went directly at both 50 and Uncle Murda with some sharp personal jabs, calling out Uncle Murda’s appearance and suggesting he was just happy making money on the road while working with 50 Cent’s camp.

“I’mma let you know, 50, take it like a player. You had a child from a sex worker. I mean, she’s a sex worker. It’s so entertaining when you got with bad skin like Uncle Murda and who happy to be making your cheeseburgers on the road. And then, you got another going through trauma like 50,” Ross said in the video.

The real issue isn’t whether Ross flew commercial, it’s that Drake had already predicted this moment.

Ross spent six months selecting his $35 million custom Gulfstream G550, “Maybach Air,” and put an additional $500,000 into a custom paint job.

So yeah, seeing him in an economy terminal caught everybody’s attention.

But here’s what people miss: There’s a big difference between being rich and looking rich.

While Drake was landing his Boeing 767 in Turks and Caicos, fans were everywhere with the economy airport photos, asking Rozay if his “Maybach Air” was in the shop.