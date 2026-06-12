CeeLo Green Thinks Lauryn Hill Is The Only VERZUZ Opponent For Him

CeeLo Green says Lauryn Hill would be his dream VERZUZ opponent, envisioning a celebration of artistry, friendship and timeless music rather than a battle.

CeeLo Green is looking toward the VERZUZ stage, and surprisingly, his dream matchup is not about competition at all. Bro is about the love.

The former Goodie Mob frontman says the person he’d most like to face is none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill.

During a recent appearance on Rickey Smiley’s podcast, CeeLo revealed that Hill would be his ideal opponent. But it won’t be Dipset vs The Lox. There will be no diss records or heated exchanges, he said.

According to CeeLo, a VERZUZ between himself and L-Boogie (her old nick name) would be rooted in admiration rather than rivalry. He described the iconic singer, rapper and songwriter as a longtime friend whose influence on music is undeniable. For him, the pairing makes sense because of their shared artistry, cultural impact and the respect they have for one another.

“I would probably had to go up against Lauryn Hill,” he answered while acknowledging their mutual respect and ability to both sing and rap. “But she’s like my sister, and we were all together at the Kanye show, too. So, shouts out to the queen Ms. Hill.”

He went on to say, “But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together. We’ve been friends for years, and she’s a Gemini twin just like me. So that’s my twin sister, but she does rap and sing at the same time, you know? I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic.”

Agreed. But, I am thinking Missy Elliot. Missy Elliott has not done a Verzuz battle and she raps and sings too.

Lauryn Hill’s catalog is relatively compact. For a VERZUZ, she has a solo and a group album. Her impact is enormous. She could just do The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and songs from The Score. Meanwhile, CeeLo’s resume stretches across decades, from his work with Goodie Mob and the legendary Dungeon Family to solo hits and collaborations that crossed genres and generations. He even had that Danger Mouse material.

The conversation also gave CeeLo a chance to reflect on the Dungeon Family’s enduring legacy. The Atlanta collective, which included acts like OutKast and Goodie Mob, helped redefine Southern Hip-Hop and proved that the region could produce artists every bit as innovative and influential as their counterparts elsewhere.

Check that out here.

Would Lauryn Hill actually do it? That’s the million dollar question.

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