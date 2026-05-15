White House Co-Opts Drake’s “ICEMAN” Art For MAGA Campaign

Drake’s “ICEMAN” album artwork becomes a political battleground when the White House posts an unauthorized MAGA remix.

Drake just became the center of a political circus when the White House decided his album artwork was the perfect vehicle for a campaign message.

The official X account posted an image of the ICEMAN cover featuring an iced-out “MAGA” chain, turning a Hip-Hop release into a political prop without permission or context.

The White House account was supposed to share updates on actual government business, but instead it repurposed Drake’s album art for partisan messaging.

The move exposed just how disconnected the current administration is from reality, treating serious political communication like a meme factory.

Nobody asked Drake for permission, nobody consulted his team, and nobody seemed to care about the optics of co-opting a Black artist’s work for political branding.

As for Drake, he flamed up DJ Khaled on ICEMAN for not supporting Palestine, so it will be interesting to see if the Toronto rapper has anything to say about the White House using his album to promote the toxicity called MAGA.

Drake dropped three albums simultaneously on May 15, 2026. ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR represent a historic moment in Hip-Hop, with Drake becoming the first artist to debut three full projects at once.

The combined 43 tracks showcase his range and ambition, yet here’s the White House trying to make his art about their agenda instead of celebrating what he’s actually accomplished.

Gas is 12 trillion dollars a gallon and y’all on here playing around! pic.twitter.com/gjXurgWyhz — 👑 (@ScorpiFro) May 15, 2026

I'm struggling to believe this page is actually affiliated with the government — Nonchalant Lastborn (@abcdvee) May 15, 2026