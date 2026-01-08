Fetty Wap Freed From Prison Early, Thanks Fans In First Statement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fetty Wap was released from federal prison three years early and transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia after drug trafficking case.

Fetty Wap walked out of federal prison three years ahead of schedule this week after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for drug trafficking charges.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia on Wednesday and will remain under strict federal supervision until his scheduled full release date of November 8, 2026.

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison in May 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation that moved over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

The rapper issued his first public statement since his release through The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa, expressing gratitude to his supporters and outlining his plans for the future.

Fetty wap is home from prison.

I've confirmed he's been released



Here's a statement I received from fetty wap on his release:



“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is… pic.twitter.com/JE0QiYiaXL — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 8, 2026

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me,” Fetty Wap said in the statement. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves.”

The rapper added that he is “committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty Wap’s early release comes with stringent conditions that will govern his life for the next five years of post-release supervision, according to federal court documents.

He must submit to regular drug testing and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or other intoxicants unless prescribed by a licensed physician, federal officials said.

The rapper cannot open new bank accounts without approval from federal agents and must keep the U.S. Probation Department informed of all his earnings and tax records during his supervised release period.

If courts determine it necessary, Fetty Wap will be required to participate in an outpatient drug treatment program and continue submitting to testing during and after treatment to ensure he remains drug-free.

Fetty Wap was initially arrested at Citi Field in October 2021, just before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, where FBI agents took him into custody on federal drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors said the rapper used his fame and success from hits like “Trap Queen” to help facilitate the drug operation, which authorities described as a multi-million dollar conspiracy that distributed narcotics from the West Coast to the East Coast.

When he was arrested, federal agents found Fetty Wap in possession of over 500 grams of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash, according to court documents.

The rapper’s legal team successfully argued for the minimum sentence during his May 2023 sentencing hearing, where Fetty Wap apologized to the court and stated that he was “exactly where I’m supposed to be,” taking responsibility for his actions.

Fetty Wap’s early release demonstrates his compliance with federal prison guidelines and good behavior during his incarceration at Sandstone FCI in Minnesota.