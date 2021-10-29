Fetty Wap Accused Of Selling Hundreds Of Kilos Of Cocaine, Crack And Heroin

Fetty Wap is accused of causing an opioid and drug crisis on Long Island after being accused of dealing hundreds of kilos of drugs!

Rap star Fetty Wap faces a long stretch in prison after being accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs.

Fetty Wap was arrested in New York at Citi Field yesterday (October 28th) just before his set at Rolling Loud for his role in a drug conspiracy that spanned from New Jersey to Long Island, New York.

According to an indictment out of Central Islip, New York, the rapper and five other men are accused of distributing at least 100 kilos of controlled substances.

Among those charged in the conspiracy is a New Jersey correctional officer named Anthony Leonardi and his brother Robert Leonardi.

Brian Sullivan and KeVaughn Wiggins are the other two men accused of distributing and possessing controlled substances.

Five of the defendants are also charged with using firearms and connection with drug trafficking.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed, and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that is devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” said United States attorney Breon Peace.

Fetty Wap, who had a #1 hit single on the R&B and Hip-Hop charts in 2015 with the song “Trap Queen,” is accused of being a wholesale drug dealer who pumped massive amounts of the drugs.

The drug ring allegedly peddled cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and the deadly drug fentanyl.

During the investigation, investigators uncovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, fentanyl pills, handguns, and large amounts of ammunition.

Fetty Wap is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.