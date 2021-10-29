Fetty Wap Arrested For Alleged Federal Drug Charges In NYC

Fetty Wap can’t seem to catch a break.

A representative for the FBI has confirmed to ABC News that the rapper has been arrested on what the agency is calling “drug charges.”

He was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Citi Field in Queens, NY. As hip-hop heads are aware, Citi Field is where the Rolling Loud festival is taking place, and you can’t help but wonder if this isn’t just another set-up from the NYPD task force dedicated to the rap community (or, as they’re more colloquially known, the “Hip Hop Cops”).

Just listen to how ABC News describes Fetty Wap in their news report:

“He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway,” they write.

Meanwhile, not an ounce of smoke for all the corrupt politicians, rockers, and other assorted members of the motley crew of people in charge, right?

As of right now, the details surrounding Fetty Wap are hazy, at best. An FBI spokesperson hasn’t released the details of either his arrest or the charges at hand, but he’s expected to be arraigned later today.

Lawyers for the “Trap Queen” rapper haven’t returned a request for comment by ABC News.