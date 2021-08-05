Fetty Wap Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Daughter’s Death

Fetty Wap became extremely emotional on social media when honoring his late daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

Rapper Fetty Wap broke down in tears on social media on Tuesday (August 3) after fans helped honor his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell.

The star, real name Willie Junior Maxwell, shared a series of emotional videos to Instagram Live asking his more than 6.8 million followers on the platform to leave butterflies in the comments section, explaining his girl loved the creatures.

“Shorty (My daughter) loved butterflies…and if y’all could do that, it’d mean a lot to me,” he wrote.

After fans responded with hundreds of butterfly emojis, the singer choked up at the outpouring of support.

“Man, thank y’all. That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn. She’d be happy as hell,” he shared.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now.”

Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, announced on Sunday (August 1) that her young daughter had passed away.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

“My Shorty,” said her heartbroken father in one of the clips, before kissing a smiling picture of Lauren. “That’s my little twin right there.”

Turquoise also called for fans to show the tragic youngster’s father some love.

“Send (Fetty Wap) some (blue butterfly emojis) he’s hurting y’all and needs some (uplifting) too,” she said in her own Instagram Story post.