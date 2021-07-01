Fans Pray For Fetty Wap After 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Reported Death

Reports say New Jersey rap star Fetty Wap is wanting the death of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

It is with heavy hearts that the AllHipHop.com team reports that New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap has lost one of his children.

According to various social media posts, his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has transitioned and fans and friends of the “Trap Queen” artist are sending their condolences. So far, a cause of death has yet to be revealed, or confirmed.

“My prayers go out to Fetty Wap”

My prayers go out to Fetty Wap — Legend Loading (@beenamogul) June 30, 2021

“my condolences to fetty wap and his family he lost his 4 yr old daughter i can’t imagine the pain they must be feeling. may you rest in eternal grace princess”

my condolences to fetty wap and his family 🥺 he lost his 4 yr old daughter i can’t imagine the pain they must be feeling. may you rest in eternal grace princess 🤍 — mrs. nero ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@elswrld) June 30, 2021

“Prayers going out to fetty wap & his

family”

Prayers going out to fetty wap & his family 🤲🏽❤️ — soph (@_sophldn) June 30, 2021

“Godspeed for my n#### @fettywap, that man lose his daughter and his lil brother got killed in under a

year”

Godspeed for my n#### @fettywap , that man lose his daughter and his lil brother got killed in under a year 🙏🏿🤦🏿 — Some Quel Lost In the Woods (@Quel_inthewoodz) June 30, 2021

Fetty Wap did lose his 26-year-old brother just nine months ago in Patterson, NJ.

Lauren was his child with the rapper/dancer Turquoise Miami. Understandably, she has removed herself from social media as she mourns the unfortunate transition of her little lady.

Fetty is a dad to five other children (totally six), with five different women. Just a few weeks ago on Father’s Day, he posted pictures of him with his children.

We will be praying for this family during this season of bereavement.