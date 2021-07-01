Fans Pray For Fetty Wap After 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Reported Death

It is with heavy hearts that the AllHipHop.com team reports that New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap has lost one of his children.
According to various social media posts, his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has transitioned and fans and friends of the “Trap Queen” artist are sending their condolences. So far, a cause of death has yet to be revealed, or confirmed.
— Legend Loading (@beenamogul) June 30, 2021
— mrs. nero ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@elswrld) June 30, 2021
— soph (@_sophldn) June 30, 2021
— Some Quel Lost In the Woods (@Quel_inthewoodz) June 30, 2021
Fetty Wap did lose his 26-year-old brother just nine months ago in Patterson, NJ.
Lauren was his child with the rapper/dancer Turquoise Miami. Understandably, she has removed herself from social media as she mourns the unfortunate transition of her little lady.
Fetty is a dad to five other children (totally six), with five different women. Just a few weeks ago on Father’s Day, he posted pictures of him with his children.
We will be praying for this family during this season of bereavement.