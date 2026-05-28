Morris Day Confirms He’s Skipping MAGE Friendly Freedom 250 Performance

Morris Day publicly denies performing at the controversial Freedom 250 festival despite being advertised on the official lineup.

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Morris Day just shut down the rumors about his involvement with the controversial Freedom 250 festival happening on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this summer.

The funk legend posted on social media to make it crystal clear that he’s not performing at the Great American State Fair event scheduled for June 25 through July 10, despite his name being plastered all over the official promotional materials.

His denial came after fans started raising serious questions about whether he’d actually agreed to participate in what many see as a Trump-aligned MAGA celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The backlash was swift and intense. Freedom 250 had advertised Morris Day and The Time as headliners for June 27, alongside other acts like Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, The Commodores, Milli Vanilli, C+C Music Factory, Young MC, Bret Michaels, and Martina McBride.

When fans caught wind of his name on the lineup, they started expressing concerns about the event’s political ties and what it represented.

Some people were genuinely upset that he’d agreed to perform at something they viewed as controversial. The whole situation created a real mess online.

The Freedom 250 organization also remained silent on the matter. What’s interesting is that Morris Day does have another confirmed performance lined up for June 5 at Paisley Park’s annual Prince celebration in Minneapolis, so he’s definitely still working that summer.

The whole situation highlights how artists are increasingly getting caught between promotional commitments and public perception, especially when events carry political undertones that don’t align with their fanbase’s values.