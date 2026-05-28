President Trump Confirms He’ll Go To Knicks NBA Finals Game At MSG

President Trump said he plans to attend an NBA Finals game after the New York Knicks reached the championship series for the first time since 1999.

President Trump said he plans to attend an NBA Finals game after the New York Knicks reached the championship series for the first time since 1999.

Trump made the announcement during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said he was invited to attend a game at Madison Square Garden but had to cancel his initial Wednesday plans because the schedule closed out quickly.

“I was invited by numerous people and Jim and I think I’ll be going,” Trump said, referring to Jim Dolan, who owns and operates Madison Square Garden. “It’s great. Great to see it.”

The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

They’ll face either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, with some games taking place at Madison Square Garden.

Trump praised the Knicks’ roster and their recent success.

“They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games,” he said. “The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years.”

Dolan, who Trump described as “a great guy,” has been instrumental in the team’s turnaround. The Knicks’ return to the Finals marks a significant moment for the franchise after decades of disappointment.