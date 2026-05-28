Ray J Calls Out Adin Ross From Hospital Bed After Knockout

Ray J blasts Adin Ross from his hospital bed after getting knocked out at Brand Risk 14, claiming organizers abandoned him.

Ray J woke up in a hospital bed with tubes running through his body, and the first thing he wanted to do was call out the people who left him there.

After getting knocked out cold by Supah Hot Fire during the second round of Brand Risk 14 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on May 23, the R&B artist found himself without medical support or an ambulance to transport him to care.

He had to check himself into the hospital, and when he went live from his bed on May 28, he wasn’t holding back about who he blamed for the situation.

“Brand Risk, Adin Ross, they don’t care about the fighters. They’re just terrible, terrible people to work with,” Ray J said directly to the camera, showing the medical equipment attached to his abdomen.

When asked whether anyone from the organization had reached out to him since the match, he made it clear that no one had bothered to check on his condition.

The knockout itself was brutal. Supah Hot Fire came out controlled in the opening round but completely switched tactics in the second half, unleashing relentless combinations until Ray J collapsed.

The R&B artist even made comments suggesting the fight might have been predetermined, raising questions about what actually went down in the ring.

This hospitalization marks the second time Ray J has been admitted to a medical facility in 2026, and his health situation is far more serious than a single knockout.

Earlier this year, he was hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing severe heart pain and pneumonia, and doctors discovered his heart is only functioning at 25 percent capacity.

He’s currently on eight different medications and may eventually need a defibrillator or pacemaker to manage his cardiac condition.

During a livestream after his first hospitalization, Ray J became emotional and said, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” suggesting he believes his time is running out.

Ray J’s health struggles have become increasingly public, with the artist openly discussing his medical battles and the toll they’re taking on his body and mind.

He’s been bedridden, and following a strict treatment regimen that’s left him unable to engage with the outside world the way he normally would.

Yet despite these serious health concerns, he still stepped into an MMA ring to fight, only to find himself abandoned by the organization that promoted the event.