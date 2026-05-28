Drake Forgives Gucci Mane For Calling Him A Sissy On Twitter

Gucci Mane called Drake a “true male groupie” in 2013, but prison and therapy led to a powerful reconciliation between the two.

Drake became the target of a vicious social media assault back in 2013 when Gucci Mane spiraled into one of hip-hop’s most infamous Twitter meltdowns.

The Atlanta trap pioneer was battling demons nobody could see at the time, and his addiction to lean had him saying things he’d spend years regretting.

Gucci wasn’t just calling out Drake either. He went after Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and a whole roster of industry figures, but the Drake comments hit different because they were personal and brutal.

“Tell drake he a true male groupie. I don’t need u u 2 much a, sissy stop tryin b me,” Gucci typed out in those chaotic hours, his fingers moving faster than his mind could process what he was actually saying.

The tweets were raw, unfiltered, and deeply rooted in something darker than just beef. Gucci was drowning in codeine, his mental health deteriorating by the day, and he had no real support system to pull him back from the edge.

Gucci got locked up shortly following that Twitter explosion, spending three years and three months at Terre Haute Penitentiary. Prison became his reset button.

He got clean, started therapy, and began the real work of understanding why he’d become so toxic. When he walked out in 2016, he was a completely different person.

The first thing Gucci did was reach out to the people he’d hurt. He called Drake directly and owned everything he’d said without making excuses.

“I said some b####### about Drake, text him some crazy stuff. But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something,'” Gucci explained in a recent interview.

Drake didn’t hesitate. He picked up that phone and told Gucci exactly what he needed to hear: “Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.”

That response changed everything for Gucci. It wasn’t about forgiveness in the traditional sense. It was about two men in Hip-Hop recognizing that mental illness doesn’t discriminate, and that accountability matters more than pride.

Gucci has since become vocal about his recovery journey, crediting his wife Kesha and his commitment to medication and therapy as the foundation of his transformation. He’s not running from what he did anymore. He’s using it as a blueprint for how to actually change.

According to ABC News, Gucci Mane has spent the last five years proving he’s not the same person he used to be, and his willingness to face his past mistakes head-on has become part of his legacy.

The reconciliation between these two artists shows what’s possible when ego gets out of the way, and real conversation takes its place.

Gucci’s still working on breaking the stigma around mental health in Hip-Hop, and Drake’s grace in that moment proved that brotherhood in this industry can actually mean something real.

Gucci Mane released his new project “Episodes” in October 2025, a double-disc album that continues his journey of artistic and personal growth.