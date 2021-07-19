Iconic Rapper Young MC Discusses Tupac, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ghost Writing, And The Hate He Got Being A Pop Star

Young MC is one of the first superstars in Hip-Hop. The rapper, born Marvin Young, changed the landscape of Hip-Hop and pioneered away for West Coast rap stars to be known globally. Born on the East Coast, specifically Queens, New York, Young MC soon moved to the West Coast to go to college and that is where he made his incredible mark on rap music. In this exclusive interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Young MC reveals never before heard facts about his historic legacy.

He talks about his relationship with Shock G, Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and even working with Dr. Dre. “I knew Tupac when he was in Digital (Underground), before he went solo,” he says. “We’d do we do shows with him and Shock G and Money B and really that whole crew.” He also discusses his Jamaican upbringing, his intellectual side, and how it all fit (or didn’t fit) into the landscape in South-Central Los Angeles that often times was immersed in gang culture. Lyrically, Young MC was never a slouch and wrote some of the biggest hits that has ever gone through the culture, namely “Bust A Move,” a song with few peers. A Grammy Award winner, his pen also wrote Tone Lōc’s “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”

He discusses staving off tensions with Tone and why “Funky Cold Medina” is nothing like what Bill Cosby was accused of. Lastly, Young MC speaks on battling at EAZY-E’s request, the hate he received and being included on “All In The Same Gang” song.