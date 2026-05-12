Daz Dillinger Sues Over Missing 2Pac Royalties

Daz Dillinger sues Tupac’s label for unpaid royalties while feuding with cousin Snoop over Death Row Records money.

Daz Dillinger is going after Tupac’s estate, claiming he was never properly compensated for his production and songwriting work on some of the biggest tracks in Hip-Hop history.

The legendary West Coast producer filed suit against Amaru Entertainment, the label founded by Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, that controls a massive catalog of 2Pac’s most iconic records.

The tracks in question read like a greatest hits compilation. Daz helped create “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” “Got My Mind Made Up,” “Skandalouz,” “Ambitionz az a Ridah,” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” – records that defined an era and continue generating serious revenue.

According to TMZ, Daz demanded his royalties back in October 2024 and received a check for over $91,000, but here’s the problem: no detailed accounting came with it.

He’s got no breakdown of where that money came from, what he’s actually owed, or if there’s more sitting on the table.

Now he’s asking the court to force Amaru to open their books completely. He wants every revenue stream, every profit margin, every reserve, every contract, every license agreement, and every way these songs have been exploited across platforms and territories.

This isn’t just about getting paid once; it’s about understanding the full picture of what these records have generated over decades.

But Daz’s problems don’t stop with Tupac’s label.

His cousin Snoop Dogg, who now owns Death Row Records, has become another target in what’s turning into a full-scale royalty war.

Daz claims Snoop deliberately blocked him from producing on Tha Dogg Pound’s 2024 album W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) to keep production profits for himself.

He’s also accusing Snoop of trying to trademark the iconic Dogg Pound pawprint logo without his consent and planning to sell the entire Death Row catalog to Universal for a billion dollars while stiffing artists on their royalties.

When Snoop caught wind of Daz’s public complaints, he fired back with a threat: “In a minute I’ma f### you up, cuz. On some real s###. Not physically, but business wise.”

Daz responded by calling his cousin out on Instagram, claiming Snoop hasn’t paid a single royalty since buying Death Row in 2022 and is using artist money to cover his own staff salaries.

The tension between these two Long Beach legends has escalated from family disagreement to potential legal warfare.

Daz has previously sued major figures in the industry over publishing and catalog disputes, and he’s made it clear he’s willing to take the same approach with Snoop if necessary.

The difference this time is that both lawsuits – against Amaru and potentially against Snoop – center on the same core issue: artists not getting their fair share from the catalogs and deals that made them legends.

Daz is demanding accountability from everyone involved, whether it’s Tupac’s estate or his own family.