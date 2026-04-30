Ving Rhames Overheats While Eating Meal With Family, Rushed To Hospital

Ving Rhames collapsed at a Los Angeles restaurant while dining with family, prompting emergency responders to rush him to the hospital for observation and care.

Ving Rhames faced a serious health scare on Wednesday afternoon when he suddenly lost consciousness while dining with his family at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for his iconic role as Luther Stickell across all eight “Mission: Impossible” films, was eating at the establishment around 1:40 p.m. when the medical emergency unfolded.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Rhames appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness before emergency responders took over.

According to TMZ, paramedics arrived quickly and transported him to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

His representative reached out to media outlets shortly after, providing an initial assessment of his condition and what may have triggered the incident.

According to his team, Rhames likely became overheated during the meal, which may have contributed to the collapse.

The actor’s rep emphasized that he’s expected to make a full recovery and is currently stable.

He’s being kept at the hospital for observation as doctors monitor his condition and run necessary tests to ensure there are no underlying complications.

Rhames has built an incredible career spanning decades in Hollywood, with roles that have left lasting impressions on audiences worldwide.

Beyond his work in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, he’s remembered for his powerful performance as Marsellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic “Pulp Fiction,” a role that cemented his status as a serious actor capable of commanding any scene.

His filmography also includes appearances in “Baby Boy” with Snoop Dogg, “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Bringing Out the Dead,” and more recently, the 2025 projects “Dope Thief” and “Uppercut.”

The actor’s personal life includes his marriage to Deborah Reed, whom he wed in 2020, and two adult children from that union.