D4vd Bought Two Chainsaws Shovel After Killing Celeste Rivas Prosecutors Claim – FINISHED

D4vd faces murder charges after prosecutors detail the gruesome evidence they’ve compiled against the singer in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors just dropped the details on what they’re claiming D4vd did to 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and it’s absolutely horrific.

The evidence paints a picture of calculated premeditation, with the singer allegedly purchasing tools specifically designed to dispose of her body after stabbing her to death at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.

According to the court filings, D4vd ordered an Uber to bring Celeste from Lake Elsinore to his place, then stabbed her and let her bleed out.

The next day, he hit up Home Depot for a shovel delivered through Postmates. A week later, he went on Amazon and grabbed two chainsaws, then followed up with a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool.

All of it shipped to his crib.

He used a fake name, “Victoria Mendez,” to cover his tracks, but prosecutors say the purchases tell the whole story.

The medical examiner found blue plastic fragments embedded in her body parts, consistent with the pool material.

Prosecutors allege he placed her corpse in that pool to prevent blood from spilling across his garage floor, then used the chainsaw to dismember her.

The details are gruesome: he allegedly amputated her ring and pinky fingers because she had his name tattooed on her ring finger. That tattoo was never recovered.

The relationship started when she was just 11 years old in 2022, but prosecutors say the sexual abuse began in November 2023 when she was 13 and he was 18.

When sheriff’s deputies called him in February 2024 after finding his number in her phone, he claimed he didn’t know she was a minor.

That didn’t stop him.

He paid a student a $1,000 to deliver a phone he’d bought for her, and they traveled together to Las Vegas, London, and Texas throughout 2024.

The night before her death, they fought over text.

She was jealous about him hooking up with other women and threatened to expose his criminal conduct and destroy his career.

His album was dropping in three days.

At 10:30 PM, just 20 minutes after she arrived at his home, he texted her phone asking where she was.

Prosecutors say that was part of his cover-up plan. An hour later, he drove to Santa Barbara County to dispose of evidence.

Celeste’s family released a statement saying, “Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is Justice for Celeste.”

According to TMZ, her body was found in his Tesla trunk in September 2025, nearly 16 months after her death, separated into two bags.

D4vd was arrested on April 16, 2026, and was allegedly in possession of 40 terabytes of child pornography at the time of his arrest.

He faces first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

He’s jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys maintain his innocence, but the evidence prosecutors have compiled tells a different story.