Universal Music Group Dumps Half Its Spotify Stake For $1.4 Billion

UMG’s selling half its Spotify stake for $1.4 billion, moving fast before Bill Ackman’s $64 billion acquisition bid gets resolved.

Lucian Grainge just made a major move that’s reshaping how Universal Music Group handles its biggest streaming asset.

The label’s selling half of its Spotify stake, which means roughly $1.4 billion is about to hit the company’s balance sheet.

This isn’t random timing either. The decision comes right after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square threw down a $64 billion acquisition offer that specifically included a plan to liquidate that exact Spotify position.

UMG confirmed the move during its first quarter earnings call on Wednesday, reporting $3.3 billion in revenue for the period.

The company owned nearly 6.5 million Spotify shares, representing about 3.16 percent of the streaming giant.

At current valuations around $443 per share, offloading half that stake generates serious capital.

Recorded music revenue climbed to $1.9 billion while publishing brought in $645 million, showing the core business is holding steady even as the company makes these portfolio adjustments.

Grainge kept things tight during the earnings call, refusing to discuss Ackman’s proposal in detail and promising updates would come later.

What he did highlight was UMG’s strategy around artificial intelligence, including new partnerships with Splice and Nvidia that position the label for the next wave of music production technology.

He also celebrated recent releases from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, plus a streaming surge for Justin Bieber following his Coachella headlining sets in April.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CFO Matt Ellis stated that the Spotify stock sale “will lead to enhanced shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility the Company requires to drive further success.”

The move signals UMG’s confidence in its ability to generate returns without holding that particular asset long-term.

The timing matters because artists are set to receive $870 million from the Spotify proceeds, a component Ackman framed as part of an “artist-centric model” in his broader acquisition pitch.

UMG’s decision to move forward with the sale independent of any takeover deal shows the label’s willing to reshape its portfolio on its own terms.

Grainge’s next move will be clarifying where things stand with Ackman’s proposal, which includes plans for a US stock listing and significant operational changes across the entire organization.