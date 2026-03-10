Kanye West Teases “Bully” Album On Instagram With YeBully.com Link And Japanese Text

Kanye West unveiled his Bully album storefront with four vinyl editions and Japanese branding ahead of the March 27 release date.

Kanye West launched YeBully.com to showcase vinyl editions and merchandise ahead of his March 27 album release.

The storefront displays multiple pressing options, including red, clear, chrome, and black vinyl. Each record features identical cover art depicting a person smiling widely, with metallic grillz covering their teeth.

The website’s landing page reads “BULLY” in bold lettering above the album artwork with Japanese text and “MUSIC TOUR STORE” displayed beneath.

The Japanese characters ブリー translate phonetically to “Bully” using Katakana, a writing system for foreign words and titles.

West shared a minimal teaser on his Instagram Story featuring a black background with Japanese text centered on the screen, a video of Japanese men wrestling in a ring, and a link directing viewers to YeBully.com.

The rollout connects the new website with merchandise and music tied to Bully, which West has scheduled for release March 27.

According to the official tracklist, Bully features 13 songs, including “Preacher Man” with Quentin Miller, “Beauty and the Beast” featuring Consequence and Young Moose, and “White Lines” with Don Toliver and Ant Clemons.

Producer Mike Dean confirmed that West began working on “Beauty and the Beast” during sessions for his album Donda in 2021. The project marks West’s twelfth studio album and represents his most ambitious rollout in recent years.

West’s team confirmed that Bully will not feature any AI-generated vocals, with Mike Dean co-producing all songs on the album.

The artist has taken full creative control of the project, acting as the primary producer for the first time in years. This approach differs significantly from his previous releases, which relied on collaborative production teams.