Supreme Court Restricts Rules On Race & Redistricting Across America

Supreme Court delivered a major ruling in Washington on Wednesday limiting how race can be used in redistricting and weakening a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.

In a 6 to 3 decision, the conservative majority said Louisiana’s latest congressional map crossed a constitutional line even though it was crafted to comply with federal protections for minority voters. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court, said the state’s attempt to create a second majority Black district amounted to an “unconstitutional racial gerrymander” and did not meet the high bar required to justify the use of race.

The ruling lands at a pivotal moment for voting rights and reshapes how courts will review similar disputes moving forward. It also forces Louisiana back to the drawing board once again after years of legal battles tied to its post 2020 census map.

At the center of the dispute is Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a landmark law designed to prevent racial discrimination in elections. Lower courts previously found Louisiana’s original map unlawful because it included only one majority Black district in a state where Black residents make up roughly one third of the population. Lawmakers responded in 2024 by creating a second majority Black district. That fix is now invalidated.

Alito acknowledged there may be rare scenarios where race can be considered in map drawing but said Louisiana’s case did not qualify. The majority signaled that such circumstances would be extremely limited going forward, effectively tightening the legal pathway for states attempting to comply with federal voting protections.

Justice Clarence Thomas went further in a concurring opinion, arguing the decision should “largely put an end” to practices that divide voters along racial lines. His stance reflects a long held view that the Constitution demands a colorblind approach rooted in the 14th and 15th amendments.

The court’s liberal wing pushed back sharply.

Justice Elena Kagan warned the ruling could carry sweeping consequences, writing that the “consequences are likely to be far-reaching and grave.” She added that the decision effectively “renders Section 2 all but a dead letter,” signaling concern that minority voting protections are being hollowed out.

The case also highlights a growing ideological divide over how to interpret civil rights law. Conservatives argue the Constitution prohibits race based decision making while liberals maintain that limited use of race is necessary to address longstanding inequities.

Louisiana’s shifting legal position added another twist. The state initially defended its revised map but later aligned with challengers who argued it was unconstitutional. The Trump administration also backed that position.

This decision follows earlier Supreme Court rulings in 2013 and 2021 that weakened other parts of the Voting Rights Act, though the court surprised observers in 2023 by siding with plaintiffs in a similar Alabama case.

Now, with new limits in place, states navigating redistricting face a narrower legal path, one that could reshape political representation while testing the durability of one of the nation’s most important civil rights laws.