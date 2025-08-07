Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Reportedly Clash In Paris

The tension within the Buffalo-born collective reportedly peaked during a Paris stop that should have been a celebration of raw lyricism and underground grit. Instead, it spiraled into whispers of fists, knives and fractured alliances.

According to eyewitnesses and scattered social media commentary, Benny and Conway did not share the stage. Instead, their respective camps arrived and moved entirely separate, which many longtime followers of Griselda immediately noted as “off.”

“There was no Griselda set. They were completely split up. Something is up,” one attendee posted online.

The most dramatic reports suggest an actual physical altercation between Benny and Conway. One source described them “arguing face-to-face,” only to be separated before things escalated further. Another alleged that someone pulled a knife, while a different member of the entourage was reportedly knocked unconscious during the chaos.

While unverified, the rumors have hit the internet like wildfire, prompting fans to question whether this incident signals the death knell for Griselda’s unity. One particularly ominous quote circulating on Instagram read: “Griselda’s family is totally dead.”

That might be dramatic, but signs of trouble have been bubbling under the surface for months. The three-headed monster that once included Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine has been seemingly moving in different directions.

Benny has been busy with Def Jam, his Everybody Can’t Go LP and collaborations far outside the traditional Griselda circle. Conway, meanwhile, has doubled down on Drumwork Music Group, mentoring new artists and carving out a distinct brand.

While Westside Gunn has often played the middleman, even his recent statements have leaned toward each artist “doing their own thing.” It should be noted that they are cousins in real life so how bad can this be? Well, don’t answer that yet.

Still, nothing hits harder than seeing two of the game’s top spitters at odds. These dudes built their rep on loyalty and lyricism. They’re all from Buffalo. By the way, Conway has new music, too.

What caused this rift? Some believe it’s friendly fire – competition. Others think it’s deeper. It would be an accumulation of business disagreements, ego clashes and the pursuit of individual success. DAMN. I hope not. Top billing is all there is for most in Hip-Hop. The movement mattes. Brotherhood matters. And, maybe sadly, competition matters.

Neither Conway nor Benny has addressed the alleged Paris incident publicly. But if the rumors are true, Griselda’s era of unity may be giving way to a solo era.

Whatever happens next, one thing’s certain: We are watching.