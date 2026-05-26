Cardi B Weighing Tour Offers, Planning Second Leg Starting In September

Cardi B plans a second tour leg in September and October, revealing she spent $35 million on production for her first tour run.

Cardi B is planning a second leg of her tour for September and October, but she’s taking her time to make sure she gets the best deal possible.

The rapper broke down exactly how much money she made and spent on her first tour run, shutting down critics who questioned her financial situation.

“I do want to go on tour real soon. However, I would ideally like to go on tour. I’ll say about September, October so I could be off in November and December. And January. However, mothefuckers got to come correct. I feel like I showed how much money I could make and I could gross. There’s so many people that’s giving me so many different offerings, different promoters that are giving me different offerings. I just want to make sure I make the best decision and the best money and the best promotions,” Cardi said.

The Bronx native revealed that her tour grossed $70 million, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. After paying her agency and management their cuts: 10% and 5%, respectively, from her $20 million advance, the real expenses started to add up.

Production costs alone hit $35 million, with 26 buses and around 25 crew members working on the show.

“How much did I spend on production? For tour, no lie, about $35 million. No lie. How many people besides the dancers cuz y’all only see dancers? It we had like a about 26 buses. So, that’s just that $35 million was just what we spent in the beginning. During the tour, you’re still spending money,” she explained.

Beyond production, Cardi had to cover venue penalties for running late; sometimes $40,000 to $50,000 per incident. She also took on after-party appearances and endorsement deals, which she defended as smart business moves.

The rapper emphasized that she doesn’t turn down money-making opportunities, especially when she’s supporting her four kids and extended family.

“I do not say no to a bag. Well, you’re not going to clearly take every bag, but one thing I learned about being pregnant with Blossom, I had like all these endorsement deals coming up and when they found out that I was pregnant with Blossom, people took back their endorsement deals,” she said.

Cardi also mentioned she recently spent $450,000 on a chain, $500,000 on a car, and $20,000 on a belly ring, proving she’s far from struggling financially. She’s currently weighing offers from different promoters and plans to make her decision within two weeks.

The rapper is also dealing with neck pain from the tour and is looking for the best specialist in America to help with her recovery.