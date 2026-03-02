Cardi B Claps Back At Critics Over Post-Baby Tour Commitment

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B responded to critics who doubted her tour commitment after giving birth, announcing that every “Little Miss Drama” show sold out.

Cardi B shut down critics who questioned her commitment to performing after welcoming her fourth child just three months ago.

The 33-year-old rapper launched her “Little Miss Drama Tour” on February 11 and has been selling out venues across the country.

The Bronx native welcomed a baby boy with NFL player Stefon Diggs in November 2025, then hit the road. Critics wondered if she could handle the demanding schedule so soon after giving birth to her fourth child.

“The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out,” Cardi posted on X. “Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously.”

The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously. I perform for two hours and don’t complain.. not… pic.twitter.com/YZVrxDVzWm — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 23, 2026

The “WAP” artist performs two-hour shows without breaks and treats each concert like a celebration with her audience. She emphasized her dedication to giving attendees their money’s worth during every performance on the tour.

Cardi expanded on her commitment in a social media video, addressing negative comments during presale periods.

“Every show has been sold out, and one thing that I love the most is that while my tickets on presale, there was a lot of haters and devils that kept trying to push this propaganda,” she explained.

And when y’all come to my concert I have ONE RULE.. forget about any problems that you have in this world



1. Forget about your job/finances

2. Forget about that nikka/btch

3. Forget about your opps



Give yourself two hours of living your best life!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 26, 2026

The mother of four children with estranged husband Offset understands the value of hard-earned money from her working-class background.

She refuses to deliver anything less than a complete entertainment experience for ticket buyers who spend their money on her shows.

“I don’t like to play with my money, so I wouldn’t want to play with y’all money,” Cardi stated in the video. “So if y’all paying to see me, I’m gonna give y’all a hell of a show.”

The tour has received positive reviews from attendees who praise her energy and stage presence throughout the lengthy performances.

The tour continues through spring 2026, with additional dates under consideration due to high demand.