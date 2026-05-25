Kanye Returning To Tampa For The First Time In 10 Years

Kanye is bringing his sold-out comeback tour to Tampa with free tickets available, marking his first Florida show in nearly a decade.

Ye is bringing his comeback tour to Tampa this summer with a massive stadium show that’s offering free tickets to fans who register early.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, pre-registrants at tour.yeezy.com will receive complimentary tickets, while standard ticketing will also be available through Ticketmaster.

The June 26 performance at Raymond James Stadium marks his first Tampa appearance in nearly a decade, and it’s happening at a moment when his career trajectory looks radically different depending on which side of the Atlantic you’re standing on.

America’s embracing his return with sold-out arenas and record-breaking revenue, but Europe’s been slamming doors in his face over his past antisemitic statements and Nazi imagery posts.

His LA shows in early April proved the appetite for his music is still massive stateside.

Two nights at SoFi Stadium sold out completely, pulling in $33 million, with special guests like Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, and CeeLo Green joining him on stage.

His daughter, North, also performed, rapping tracks from his new album, Bully.

The crowds erupted, the energy was undeniable, and the message was clear: American audiences are ready to move forward. That’s the context for Tampa.

But here’s where it gets interesting. While Ye’s selling out stadiums in the US and now offering free tickets to pack another one, Europe’s been systematically blocking his appearances.

The UK denied him entry entirely, forcing the cancellation of his Wireless Festival slot. France canceled his show.

Poland and Switzerland followed suit. Even India pulled the plug on his New Delhi concert in May, citing security concerns. The contrast is stark and telling.

He still has an Albania show scheduled for July 11, even as local journalists and cultural figures there voice criticism.

His public apology for his past remarks hasn’t fully satisfied critics like Seth Rogen and Jon Stewart, who’ve both called out the sincerity of his contrition.

Yet the American market’s response suggests that for many, the music matters more than the controversy right now.