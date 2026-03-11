Jewish Activist Condemns SoFi Stadium For Hosting Kanye West Show

Kanye West’s planned SoFi Stadium performance reignited fierce criticism from Jewish advocates who questioned his past antisemitic behavior.

Kanye West’s upcoming Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium on April 3 has ignited serious backlash from the Jewish community.

Sam Yebri, a politician and Jewish advocate, expressed outrage over the venue’s decision to host the rapper’s first LA show in five years.

Yebri told the California Post that “Sofi hosting a Ye concert after his years of hate-filled vitriol and Nazi-inspired music spits in the face of every Jewish person in Los Angeles.”

The controversy centers on West’s long history of antisemitic statements and actions.

In October 2022, he posted that he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” and repeatedly claimed Jewish executives controlled him.

He was named StopAntisemitism’s 2022 Antisemite of the Year.

West also created an antisemitic song praising Hitler, sold merchandise featuring swastikas, and made hundreds of hateful tweets targeting Jewish people.

In January 2026, West ran a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal, attempting to address his past behavior.

He stated, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.” The ad claimed his bipolar disorder caused his destructive actions.

West also met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in November 2025 to apologize directly. During that meeting, he blamed his bipolar disorder for his antisemitic behavior.

Despite these efforts, many in the Jewish community remain unconvinced.

Yebri stated, “Unless Ye is planning to use his concert to apologize, heal wounds, and disavow antisemitism, everyone who attends is supporting and normalizing anti-Jewish racism.”

The SoFi Stadium show demonstrates West’s continued drawing power despite the controversy. Nearly a million people queued for tickets on March 10, 2026, with prices starting at $343.

West has booked an extensive international tour including stops in Istanbul on May 30, Arnhem, Netherlands, on June 6, South Korea from April 9 to 12, and Tokyo on April 17 and 18, 2026.