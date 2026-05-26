Jim Jones Puts Memorial Day To Work Calling Cam’ron Out For Costing Dipset The Verzuz

Jim Jones is calling out Cam’ron for a solo Verzuz in Harlem and blaming him directly for the Dipset loss to The Lox.

Jim Jones is ready to get to work and settle the score with Cam’ron, and he made that crystal clear on Instagram this Memorial Day.

Capo slid the challenge in between holiday wishes on Sunday, writing that he wants to do “a verse against him since he made us lose our last verses at the Apollo” and telling his followers to “call Swizz lol” to get the ball rolling.

Jones doubled down, saying he wants the battle done “right in Harlem,” where Cam hasn’t been in a while, but the people there still love him.

The two were not exactly on peaceful terms before Jones posted either. They have been feuding for years, most recently over Cam’s new alliance with 50 Cent, who has been mercilessly trolling Jim Jones, mainly over his podcast studio woes, which seem to have cleared up.

Jones fired back, calling Cam soft, while Cam questioned Capo’s Harlem roots.

This latest flare-up traces back to the Verzuz loss that’s hung over Dipset since August 2021. Dipset and The Lox faced off on August 3 of that year at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

The verdict from the crowd and the internet was clear: The Lox won, with Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch running circles around the Dipset lineup on that stage and calling them out for rapping over their own backing vocals.

Jones said that Cam’ron forgot his freestyle near the end of the night and got booed, and Cam has since called the Verzuz a regret and admitted that 15 years of disputes between the two already outnumber their seven-year run together.

Both of these men have catalogs that could genuinely hold their own in any versus format.

Jones built his solo name on anthems like “Certified Gangstas,” “We Fly High” and “Pop Champagne,” keeping the music flowing for two decades, dropping At the Church Steps as recently as 2025.

Cam’ron’s catalog includes massive hits like “Horse & Carriage,” “Hey Ma,” “What Means the World to You” and others.