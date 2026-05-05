Cardi B Demands Full $3.9M From Tasha K For Yapping About Offset’s Gambling

Cardi B is taking Tasha K back to court for repeatedly violating their settlement agreement by discussing Offset’s gambling.

Cardi B is taking Tasha K back to court over repeated violations of a settlement agreement that explicitly bars the blogger from discussing her personal life and associates.

The rapper filed new court documents claiming Tasha K has continuously breached a non-disparagement clause by publicly discussing Offset’s gambling problems and a recent shooting incident that hospitalized him.

This latest legal move represents an escalation in their ongoing battle, which has already cost Tasha K millions.

The history here matters. Cardi won a $4 million defamation judgment against Tasha K back in 2022, and when Tasha filed for bankruptcy months later, the two sides negotiated a settlement reducing the debt to $1.2 million with monthly payments.

That deal came with strict conditions, including a non-disparagement clause prohibiting Tasha from publicly discussing Cardi, Offset, or Stefon Diggs.

According to the court filing, Tasha K has repeatedly violated this agreement by continuing to post about Offset’s alleged gambling habits and the Florida casino shooting that left him injured.

Offset’s gambling issues have been well-documented.

He faced a $100,000 casino debt lawsuit from MotorCity Casino Hotel in March 2024 after allegedly opening a credit line he never repaid.

Reports also indicate he lost approximately $900,000 gambling at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The April 2026 shooting at a Florida casino added another layer to the controversy, and Tasha K’s continued commentary about these incidents directly violates the settlement terms.

Cardi’s attorney, Lisa Moore, is now seeking the full $3.9 million still owed from the original judgment, plus significant sanctions and attorneys’ fees for Tasha K’s repeated violations.

According to TMZ, the rapper argues that Tasha K’s repeated breaches of the non-disparagement clause demonstrate a deliberate disregard for court orders.

The legal team is pushing for economically painful consequences to ensure compliance going forward.