Rap Legend DMC & Idina Menzel Deliver Performances At $1 Million Fundraiser

DMC and Idina Menzel team up for a massive NYC charity event that raises over $1 million for foster youth and young artists.

DMC and Idina Menzel just proved that Hip-Hop and Broadway can unite for something way bigger than entertainment.

Last week in New York City, the two icons hosted “Celebrate This Way,” a charity event that brought in over $1 million for their respective organizations serving foster youth and young artists.

The night wasn’t just about the money either. It was about showing kids what’s possible when you’ve got mentors who actually care.

The Felix Organization, which DMC founded back in 2006 with casting director Sheila Jaffe, has been running camps for foster kids across the country for two decades.

A BroaderWay, Menzel’s nonprofit from 2010, focuses on amplifying women’s voices through the arts. Last summer, they combined forces to launch Camp Felix A BroaderWay in NYC, and this event was their way of celebrating what they’ve built together.

“It was a great collaboration of performance and music, and even greater collaboration of purpose with our organizations uniting to serve our foster youth,” DMC told People.

Menzel added that sharing the stage with the Hip-Hop legend made everything more powerful, calling his energy and commitment to uplifting young people absolutely palpable.

The real magic happened when the campers took the stage. These young people performed spoken word, sang, and danced while DMC and Menzel watched from the crowd with genuine smiles.

The auction portion got competitive fast. People were bidding serious money for the chance to sing with both of them.

Menzel performed a stripped-down version of “Defying Gravity” from Wicked and closed with a “For Good” duet that had the room in tears. DMC followed up with “It’s Tricky” and “Walk This Way,” transforming the Tribeca Rooftop into a full concert experience.

Both organizations are already planning their next move to expand Camp Felix A BroaderWay programming for the 2027 summer season.