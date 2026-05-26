Queen Latifah Hosts AMAs While Debuting Son Rebel On Red Carpet

Queen Latifah brought her partner Eboni Nichols and son Rebel to the 2026 AMAs red carpet, marking a rare public family moment.

Queen Latifah brought her whole family to the red carpet at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, and it was a moment that had everyone talking.

The music icon stepped out with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their six-year-old son Rebel, all three of them holding hands as they made their way down the carpet on May 25, 2026.

This wasn’t just another awards show appearance. It was rare family time in the public eye, and the coordinating looks they wore made it clear this was intentional.

Rebel made his red carpet debut at the AMAs, marking a significant moment for the family.

Queen Latifah, 56, has kept her personal life relatively private over the years, so seeing her step out with both her partner and their son together sent waves through the entertainment world.

The family’s coordinated fashion choices showed they came prepared to make a statement. Eboni Nichols, a producer, has been by Queen Latifah’s side for over a decade, and their relationship has been one of the most talked-about partnerships in entertainment.

The appearance came as Queen Latifah was hosting the entire 52nd American Music Awards ceremony, so she had multiple reasons to celebrate that night.

Beyond her hosting duties, this family moment represented something deeper.

Queen Latifah has spoken in the past about how motherhood changed everything for her, and bringing Rebel and Eboni to such a high-profile event showed she’s comfortable sharing that part of her life with the world.

The three of them together on that red carpet was a statement about family, love, and living authentically.