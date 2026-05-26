Grand Master Jay Supporters Mobilize Letter-Writing Effort Ahead Of Possible Trump Pardons

Supporters of Grand Master Jay are making a public appeal to President Donald Trump, hoping to receive clemency.

Supporters of incarcerated activist Grand Master Jay are mounting a public clemency campaign directed at President Donald Trump, in hopes the former leader of the NFAC can secure a presidential pardon.

The effort centers on Dr. John F. Johnson, more widely known as Grand Master Jay, whose supporters maintain his pardon application is already in a pending stage. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has announced they may pursue a mass clemency initiative tied to America’s 250th birthday celebration.

The Wall Street Journal first reported White House officials have discussed the possibility of President Trump issuing 250 pardons to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. According to published reports, the proposal remains preliminary with no final decisions.

Potential dates floated online include Flag Day on June 14 and Independence Day on July 4.

Campaign materials for Johnson encourage supporters to immediately mail letters to the White House requesting that Johnson be included among the group of 250 potential clemency recipients, should they materialize.

Supporters of Johnson understand, via a support letter, that public engagement could increase Johnson’s chances in what will likely be a competitive field of clemency requests.

Johnson’s tribe also want to attract attention to his case. He or his team have yet to get Trump’s attention.

Trump has already demonstrated an expansive use of executive clemency during his second term, granting large batches of pardons and commutations. Presidential pardons apply only to federal offenses and remain entirely discretionary under Article II of the Constitution.

The Trump administration recently announced a $1.7 billion fund to compensate allies of the president who participated the Jan. 6th insurrection on the capital.

As of this publication, neither the White House nor the Office of the Pardon Attorney has made any announcement that a “250 for the 250th” pardon package will occur.

John Fitzgerald Johnson is scheduled to be released from federal prison in 2028.

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