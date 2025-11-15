Akon Rejects Wife’s Spousal Support Plea After 29-Year Marriage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Akon rejected spousal support and requested joint custody in his divorce response to Tomeka Thiam, ending their 29-year marriage.

Akon rejected spousal support and pushed for joint custody in his divorce filing Friday in Los Angeles, drawing a hard line as his 29-year marriage to Tomeka Thiam comes to an end.

The Hip-Hop artist filed court documents opposing Thiam’s request for financial support and asked the court to deny any future payments to his estranged wife, according to TMZ.

The filing comes two months after Thiam initiated the split, citing irreconcilable differences just days before what would have been their 29th anniversary.

In the same filing, Akon requested joint physical custody of their 17-year-old child. Thiam, however, is seeking full physical custody while agreeing to share legal custody.

The custody disagreement could become a pivotal issue as the case progresses. Despite the tension, both parties appear to agree on one financial matter. Thiam also asked the court not to award spousal support to Akon, signaling a mutual interest in keeping their individual assets separate.

The divorce arrives amid a turbulent stretch for the “Locked Up” singer. Just last week, Akon was arrested in Georgia for failing to appear in court over charges tied to driving with a suspended license.

The couple’s nearly three-decade relationship produced several children, though only one remains a minor.

Thiam has maintained a steady presence on social media, often sharing glimpses of their family life through her Instagram account @mekas .world.

While the couple kept most of their marriage out of the public spotlight, the split has now turned into a legal and financial chess match, with custody and property division taking center stage.

Akon submitted his response to the divorce filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 10.