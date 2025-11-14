Eminem Goes To War – Over Bathing Suits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop superstar Eminem is challenging Australian entrepreneurs over the beach brand trademark similarity to his iconic persona.

Eminem launched a trademark war against a Sydney couple’s beach brand after their “Swim Shady” name caught the attention of the Hip-Hop icon’s legal team.

The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, filed opposition proceedings through IP Australia and initiated cancellation efforts in US courts against Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff’s beach shade company.

Scott, a former sponsorship manager at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, expressed bewilderment at finding himself in legal crosshairs with one of music’s biggest stars.

“Just disbelief. We have followed the right process from the start, how could this happen?” Scott told The Daily Telegraph. “We got it approved through the normal processes. Then suddenly you have one of the world’s biggest international superstars slide into your inbox.”

The couple launched their Swim Shady brand in December 2024, specializing in beach shades and swimwear products.

Their business has expanded to 50 retailers nationwide from Noosa to Port Douglas, with international distribution beginning in South Africa. The brand secured trademark protection under the Madrid Protocol across the United States, the European Union, China and Japan.

Eminem holds two existing Australian trademarks for “Shady” and “Shady Limited” and filed an application to trademark “Slim Shady” in Australia this January.

The rapper’s legal team argues the “Swim Shady” name creates confusion with his established “Slim Shady” persona, which has been central to his career since the late 1990s.

Scott and Afrakoff conceived their beach brand idea four years ago, focusing on unique beach shade products. Former Manly Sea Eagles legend David “Wolfman” Williams has modeled swim shorts for the expanding business.

“It’s hard to fathom really. We’re a beach shade in Australia — how can that get the eye or focus of an international rap singer. It’s hard to work out,” Scott stated.

The trademark dispute pits the couple’s growing Australian business against Eminem‘s reported $250 million net worth and established global brand recognition.

Legal proceedings continue in both Australian and US jurisdictions as both parties defend their respective trademark claims.