DJ Khaled Throws His Weight Behind Uncle Luke’s Run For Congress

DJ Khaled isn’t known for being too political. In fact, the Palestinian-American has been dragged for his silence during Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza,

But the producer just threw his weight behind one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary figures in a major political move that could reshape Florida’s congressional race.

The music mogul showed up at Brooklyn Chophouse in Miami to publicly endorse Uncle Luke’s bid for Congress, telling the crowd that nobody loves Miami and Broward County more than the 2 Live Crew pioneer.

He promised to keep showing up for Uncle Luke throughout the campaign, and he gave the candidate a hug after his passionate speech.

Khaled made it clear this isn’t just a one-time appearance but a genuine commitment to the race.

Uncle Luke’s platform focuses on real community needs. He’s pushing to expand job opportunities for residents he feels have been left behind, and he’s also deeply concerned about immigrant communities facing pressure from the Trump administration.

Uncle Luke has already quit his high school football coaching job at Miami Edison to focus entirely on this race.

Incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned last month and now faces five decades in prison over federal charges for allegedly laundering COVID relief money to fund her 2022 campaign.