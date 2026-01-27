Uncle Luke Quits High School Football Coaching Gig For Congressional Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop legend Uncle Luke steps down from Miami Edison football coaching to focus on a potential 2026 congressional run.

Luther Campbell just dropped his biggest announcement since his 2 Live Crew days. The Hip-Hop legend officially stepped down as head football coach at Miami Edison Senior High School and is eyeing a potential career in politics.

Campbell made the move public on Monday morning through a formal statement on Instagram. The decision centers around his congressional run and expanding business ventures.

“Good morning. I am officially stepping down as Head Football Coach at Miami Edison Senior High School,” Campbell announced in his statement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Luther Campbell Steps Down as Head Football Coach at Miami Edison Senior High School



Miami, FL — Good morning. I am officially stepping down as Head Football Coach at Miami Edison Senior High School.



I would like to thank the principal, athletic director,… pic.twitter.com/6tAU5zeimb — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) January 26, 2026

The 60-year-old rapper-turned-coach spent six years building Edison’s football program from the ground up. When Campbell arrived in 2018, the Red Raiders had just eight players and were coming off a one-win season.

Campbell transformed the struggling program into a legitimate contender. The Red Raiders won three games his first year, then reached .500 in year two. Last season, Edison reached the regional championship for only the third time this century.

“I believe we are leaving Miami Edison better than we found it,” Campbell stated. “The program now has brand-new locker rooms, upgraded football facilities, and a strong apparel partnership with Adidas.”

Campbell’s coaching journey started long before Edison. He began as a linebackers coach at Miami Central in 2009 under Telly Lockette. The duo helped guide the Rockets to their first state title in their second year together.

After Central, Campbell moved to Northwestern as defensive coordinator, then made stops at Norland and Jackson before Edison reached out in 2018. His coaching philosophy was shaped by years of studying under NFL and college coaches.

Luke Campbell interned with the New York Giants and volunteered at satellite camps to learn from position coaches. He built relationships with Lane Kiffin, Kendal Briles, and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Serving the community is the priority. It's not about the money, it's about doing right by the people and bringing resources to the districts that need them most. #CommunityFirst #ServeThePeople pic.twitter.com/hROyuVwty2 — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) January 27, 2026

The Liberty City native also founded the Liberty City Optimist Club at Charles Hadley Park in 1994. The Warriors have won four national championships since 2005 and produced dozens of future NFL players, including Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David and Devonta Freeman.

Campbell’s departure from Edison connects directly to his political ambitions. He’s considering a run to unseat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

The Democratic congresswoman faces federal charges for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA funds and making illegal campaign contributions. Her indictment came in November 2025, with arraignment scheduled for next month.

“Additionally, my potential run for Congress has played a major role in this decision,” Campbell stated. “I do not want to shortchange the young men at Miami Edison while pursuing a congressional seat.”

Campbell plans to make his final decision about the congressional race on February 15, 2026.

His 2011 mayoral run for Miami-Dade County finished fourth with 11 percent of the vote. This congressional consideration represents his return to political aspirations after more than a decade focused on youth development.

Beyond politics, Campbell is launching Luke Sports, a new venture focused on student-athlete representation. The company will guide parents through NIL opportunities, brand marketing, and long-term development decisions.

“Although I am stepping away from coaching, I am not leaving the space of helping young men and women,” Campbell explained. “Through Luke Sports, we will begin representing student-athletes.”

Campbell also wants to spend more time with his son, currently an 11th-grade student-athlete. He plans to work closely with his various companies in music and film while continuing his commitment to Liberty City Optimist.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed Campbell is no longer employed with the district. A spokesperson noted he was a part-time employee.

“I didn’t know how good I was going to be as a coach,” Campbell reflected, “but anything I do I’m going to try to be a perfectionist.”

Campbell’s impact on Miami football runs deeper than his coaching record. He helped develop countless Black players and coaches throughout Miami-Dade County over more than a decade.

The transition marks another chapter in Campbell’s diverse career.

From cook at Mount Sinai Medical Center to concert promoter, from Supreme Court free speech fighter to mayoral candidate, Campbell has never followed conventional paths.