Rick Ross Disses Drake, Then Shows Maximum Love

Rick Ross reignited his Drake feud during a Verzuz battle with French Montana then took it all back in an interview with Apple Music.

This feels like an episode of Seinfeld.

Rick Ross seemed to take shots at Drake like the battle never ended. And judging by the crowd reaction during Verzuz, Rozay figured out exactly where he stands on his former Canadian comrade.

The MMG boss stepped onstage Thursday night in Los Angeles for a Verzuz clash against French Montana and things quickly got spicy once “Aston Martin Music” came on. Instead of letting Drake’s vocals ride naturally on the 2010 anthem, Ross seemed ti diss Drizzy.

Right before Drake’s famous hook kicked in, Ross told the audience, “Sing lil man part.”

Just when you think he’s re-starting beef, he does an interview with Apple Music.

“Drake, if you listening to this homie, listen to me my n#gga. Shine! I don’t wanna see you lose. No real n#gga wanna see you lose. That ain’t with this is about. This culture, this rap sh#t, this ain’t what it’s about. I don’t wanna see you lose. Real n#ggas just want to see real n#ggas shine together.”

What in the world is going on?

I do not think Rozay is “scared” of Drake, now that Iceman is a mere few days away. Maybe he was thinking about the good ol’ days?

You know the history here. Ross was one of the earliest major rappers to publicly turn against Drake during the 2024 beef with Kendrick Lamar. Back then, Rozay released “Champagne Moments,” where he famously coined the term “BBL Drizzy.”

Ironically, “Aston Martin Music” was one of Drake and Ross’ most luxurious collaborations. I loved that song! The track felt like champagne in audio form when it dropped on Ross’ Teflon Don. Now it sounds more like a custody battle while we drive in our Honda.

As for the Verzuz itself, I did not watch. To me, it is just a concert series with two people. Depending on who you ask online, French won and others say Ross won. I really do not see this thing in terms of winners and losers anymore. Just enjoy the music.