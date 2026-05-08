Rick Ross Reveals New Album “Set In Stone”

Rick Ross is officially back into album mode while celebrating one of the defining moments of his career at the same time. The Miami rap mogul officially announced a new album titled Set In Stone as he continues touring in support of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami. The timing connects Ross’ […]

Rick Ross is officially back into album mode while celebrating one of the defining moments of his career at the same time.

The Miami rap mogul officially announced a new album titled Set In Stone as he continues touring in support of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami. The timing connects Ross’ next chapter to the project that first introduced his booming voice, luxury-rap and larger-than-life persona.

June 12th is the release date for Set In Stone. He has not revealed anything about the sounds, features and or general direction of the upcoming project. He did post the album art, which prompted plenty of talk.

Set In Stone leans into the idea that the has moved his business into real estate, spirits and even live entertainment.

Ross is currently revisiting classics from Port of Miami on tour, giving longtime supporters a look back at the album that launched hits like “Hustlin’” and helped establish him as one of the dominant Southern rap voices of the 2000s. The anniversary run also serves as a reminder of Ross’ staying power in an industry that constantly reinvents itself.

Even without a recent solo album release, Ross has remained highly visible through collaborations, public appearances, viral moments and headline-making rivalries. Now, with “Set In Stone,” the focus appears to be shifting squarely back toward music.

For Ross, the rollout feels symbolic. Twenty years after Port of Miami changed his life, he is once again reminding the rap world that his foundation remains firmly set.